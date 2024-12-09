Sanwo-Olu Presents Staff Of Office To New Orijeru Of Igbooye Kingdom

Share

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has formally presented the staff of office and instrument of appointment to Oba Abdurasak Akanni Musa as the newly crowned Orijeru of Igbooye Kingdom, in the Eredo Local Council Development Area of Epe.

The ceremony, held on Friday at the Epe Local Government Secretariat, underscored the government’s recognition of traditional rulers as vital partners in fostering peace and development.

Oba Abdurasak Akanni Musa, a University of Lagos alumnus with a master’s degree, previously served as a professional town planner specialising in urban development.

His ascension to the throne marks a new chapter in the history of Igbooye Kingdom, as he steps into his role as a custodian of culture and tradition.

Represented by Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Kayode Robert, Governor Sanwo-Olu commended the new monarch for his acceptance by the community and expressed confidence in his ability to lead Igbooye towards prosperity.

“On behalf of the government and people of Lagos State, I congratulate Your Royal Majesty on ascending the revered stool of your ancestors.

“As a custodian of tradition, you bear the responsibility of fostering unity and collaboration among royal fathers and chiefs, while also promoting peace and harmony in your domain,” the governor stated.

Governor Sanwo-Olu reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to equitable infrastructural development across Lagos State, including the Epe Division and assured the traditional institution of continued government support.

Share

Please follow and like us: