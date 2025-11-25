Sanwo-Olu Presents N4.23trn ‘Budget Of Shared Prosperity

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday presented a ₦4.237 trillion Appropriation Bill for the 2026 fiscal year to the Lagos State House of Assembly, declaring that his administration is poised to “finish strong” in its final full year in office.

Speaking at a special session in the Assembly Chamber, Alausa, Ikeja, Sanwo-Olu described the 2026 budget as a bold, people-focused blueprint aimed at consolidating ongoing projects, accelerating service delivery, and ensuring that development reaches every community in the State.

“This budget widens access to opportunity and ensures development is felt across all communities. Our resolve is firm. We will keep Lagos working, keep Lagos growing, and finish strong,” the governor said.

Tagged the “Budget of Shared Prosperity,” the 2026 plan reflects a strategic focus on human development, modern infrastructure, a thriving economy, and effective governance.

Sanwo-Olu emphasized that Lagos has reached a critical stage in its development, requiring discipline, innovation, and intensified execution to sustain its position as Nigeria’s economic nerve centre.

The budget projects revenue of ₦3.993 trillion, leaving a deficit of ₦243 billion. Capital expenditure is estimated at ₦2.185 trillion, while recurrent expenditure stands at ₦2.052 trillion. Major allocations will support economic development, public services, health, education, housing, and environmental sustainability.

Reviewing the 2025 budget performance, the governor announced that as of September 30, the State had implemented ₦2.056 trillion, representing 81% of the prorated estimate. Capital expenditure recorded 90% performance, while recurrent expenditure reached 84%.

Sanwo-Olu noted that the 2026 revenue projections combine internally generated revenue and federal transfers, with the deficit to be managed prudently to maintain fiscal stability and sustain ongoing projects.

He highlighted that the spending plan covers overheads, subventions, personnel costs, and debt servicing, alongside major capital projects spanning transportation, housing, health, technology, education, and environmental management.

“The Appropriation Bill reaffirms our determination to build a Lagos that continues to rise as a model of inclusive growth and resilience,” Sanwo-Olu said, adding that 2026 would be a defining year for completing major projects, deepening reforms, and entrenching a lasting legacy.

He commended the Lagos State House of Assembly for its cooperation and oversight, noting that the progress achieved under his administration was made possible through collaboration.

Reiterating his administration’s core mandate, the governor said: “We owe Lagosians a strong finish. Their expectations remain our greatest motivation.”

Sanwo-Olu urged lawmakers to give the budget timely consideration and pledged ongoing engagement with stakeholders as his administration pushes to meet its final full-year targets.