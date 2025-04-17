Sanwo-Olu Presents Account Of Stewardship

Share

Starting from April 22, the Lagos State Government yesterday said it would begin its annual ministerial press briefing to render an account of his stewardship to Lagosians.

The ministerial press briefing, an annual program of the Ministry of Information of Information and Strategy is a series of press engagements where ministries, departments and agencies showcase their achievements of the last twelve months.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omostoso, in a statement yesterday explained that residents’ welfare would be thoroughly highlighted at the annual event Omotoso said the exercise, billed to take place at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, Secretariat, Alausa would come to an end on May 29.

While emphasising the importance of the briefing, which he says is necessary for transparency and citizens’ engagement, he said:

He said: “Lagosians are invited to actively participate and stay informed as each member of the State Executive Council presents a detailed account of his or her Agency’s performance.

“Key projects, impactful initiatives, and the direct benefits of our policies on the lives of residents will be thoroughly highlighted.”

The commissioner underscored the government’s commitment to accountability, noting that this platform serves as a crucial link between the state government and its citizens.

“It is time to tender the government’s scorecard,” he said, adding that “The Sanwo-Olu administration has done so much, and Lagosians will be proud of their governor”.

He added: “The briefings offer a unique opportunity for the public to gain firsthand insights into the developmental strides shaping Lagos State under the current administration.

“The 40 day-long activity will culminate in a significant address by the Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on May 29.

