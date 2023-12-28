Sanwo-Olu Praises Tinubu For Starting Modern Lagos

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on behalf of Lagosians expressed appreciation to the President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for conceptualising, creating and starting the building of a modern Lagos.

He also thanked the President for accepting to go represent Lagos at the Federal seat” noting he the entire state is happy that he has continued to make the state proud as a son.

Sanwo-olu said the state is proud of reforms being undertaken by the Federal Government under Tinubu, the Lagos governor noted that he is also making the state proud with his local and international engagements.

“You, as a governor of a state, remodelled, rebuilt and recreated the entire edifice that is hosting you today. You have come here once again as a President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“This place is honoured to have you here. This afternoon, we want to thank you for your leadership in the origin of modern Lagos that you created and started for us.

“But more importantly, that you accepted to go represent Lagos at the federal seat because you have continued to make the state proud as a son of the state and we are indeed happy.

“Your core constituencies are here, to thank you and to wish you very best of the season. This is your very first yuletide season as President of our great country. They have asked and you have graciously accepted that they come here to receive you.

“We have our traditional rulers, Members of the national assembly and the state assembly, Lagos Cabinet members, these are your very best.

“We know that we are going through a tough time and we have said that it’s not peculiar to our country, there have been global challenges and shake-ups everywhere and problems in different parts of the world.

“You came and from the very first day and hit the ground running and have not looked back, you have shown the audacity of hope, the audacity of the belief of your resolve to take Nigeria to another level.

“And you said that Nigeria will be best analysed as somebody that is entering an aircraft and when the aircraft is taking off, and there are times you will see turbulence with the weather the pilot will come to stabilise the situation. We have seen the storm and you have assured us that after the storm, you will land us very well.

“This class is convinced that you’re the right man for the job and we are convinced that you will land this country very well.

“So we are solidly behind you, we are proud of the reforms you have started and we are proud of the things that you are doing in this country and your engagement in the international arena.