Sanwo-Olu Pledges To Address Infrastructural Challenges In Riverine Communities

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has pledged to address infrastructural challenges confronting dwellers of riverine communities in Ojo and Oriade Local Government Areas by constructing link bridges to connect them to the mainland.

The governor made this commitment during the commissioning of four newly constructed roads in Oriade LCDA and Amuwo Odofin on Tuesday.

The roads include Adio Mumuni Badmus Road, which links to Ijegun Jetty, Irede Road connecting to Irede Jetty, Old Naval Road, and Old Ojo Road.

He emphasized that some of the commissioned roads lead to jetties, and his administration is focused on changing the narrative by building bridges to facilitate easier access to these communities.

Governor Sanwo-Olu outlined plans to assess the best alignment for the proposed bridges to ensure it would effectively connect the riverine communities to the mainland, enhancing mobility for residents.

“We are considering constructing bridges to link the riverine communities. We will evaluate the alignment that will best connect these areas and change the landscape entirely,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Additionally, the governor provided updates on the ongoing construction of the Ojo General Hospital, which, when completed, will serve as a multi-purpose specialist hospital with modern equipment and accommodation for medical personnel.

He assured the public that the hospital would be ready for use before the end of 2025.

Sanwo-Olu also highlighted his administration’s commitment to improving transportation infrastructure to boost economic growth in the area.

He expressed his vision of developing Ojo and Oriade into prosperous localities comparable to Victoria Island and Ikoyi.

Furthermore, he announced the groundbreaking of 1,500 new shops at Iba Community, with 300 being lock-up shops, which he assured would be primarily for the local residents.

The project is being undertaken in collaboration with the Lagos State Development and Property Corporation (LSDPC), with funds already secured for its completion.

Earlier in his welcome address, Special Adviser to the Governor on Infrastructure, Olufemi Daramola noted that the roads were previously in poor condition due to heavy truck traffic.

However, the state government has upgraded them with durable materials designed to stand the test of time.

In her address, Lagos State Speaker, Rt. Hon. Mojisola Meranda, represented by Hon. Desmond Elliot, urged the community to take ownership of the newly constructed roads, ensuring they are properly maintained and not misused as parking spaces, which could lead to rapid deterioration and undermine the benefits of the infrastructure investments.

