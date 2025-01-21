Sanwo-Olu Pledges Support For JAMB Exam Centres’ Expansion Plan

Share

receives Board's Registrar, mgt team

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has given his support for the move by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to address inadequacy of testing facilities faced by candidates writing matriculation exams in Lagos.

The governor pledged to collaborate with the Board to expand the capacity of exam centres where candidates take their computer-based matriculation tests, stressing that the intervention would raise the performance of admission seekers in Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu yesterday received top management team of the Board in a courtesy call at the Lagos House in Alausa.

The JAMB team was led by its Registrar, Prof. Is’haq Oloyede. The governor spoke on the heel of the shortfall of test centres being experienced by the Board towards conducting a hitch-free test.

It was gathered that applicants in Lagos account for 15 per cent of total candidates sitting for matriculation examinations every year, but the Board usually faced difficulties in conducting the test for applicants in the State.

The Board disclosed that the Mainland of Lagos was the most affected, with candidates in the burdened communities taking matriculation exams for 10 days beyond the standard period allowed for the exam.

Sanwo-Olu, who described Prof. Oloyede as “outstanding Nigerian” serving with “uncommon passion and integrity”, expressed the State Government’s willingness to support the Board in raising the capacity of its testing centres.

He said: “Having learnt of the inadequate testing facilities being experienced by JAMB in Lagos, the least we can do is to partner with the Board towards expanding the current capacity towards our own benefit.

“We will look into the requests and provide sizable plots of land in Ojo and Ikorodu for the Board. “The main beneficiaries of this intervention will be our indigenes who will take the matriculation exams in conducive environments that will enhance their performance and aid their ability.

