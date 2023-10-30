Sanwo-Olu pledges support for creative industry

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has restated his administration’s commitment to strengthening the creative industry. The governor, who closed the Emmy Kasbit show at the Lagos Fashion Week 2023, noted that he was proud of the state’s strong footing in art and culture. Sanwo-Olu expressed this in a series of tweets shared via his profile on X (formerly Twitter) yesterday.

He wrote: “At #LagosFashionWeek 2023, I stood proudly in the heart of a city that’s the epicentre of art, culture, and expression. “Lagos is where creativity thrives. We continue to support this vibrant community because we believe in its power to transform our city and our economy.

“Closing the Emmy Kasbit show yesterday, I’m reminded of how creativity isn’t just about fashion; it’s an economic force.” The governor added that the state will invest more in developing and promoting her creative minds, adding that the industry is posited to providing more job opportunities and adding significantly to the state’s Gross Domestic Product. The tweet read, “Creativity is a catalyst for growth. We’ll keep investing in our creative minds, ensuring they have the platform to shine.”