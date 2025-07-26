Sanwo-Olu Pledges Stronger Role For Traditional Rulers

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to strengthening the role of traditional rulers in the governance and development of Lagos State.

Speaking at the opening session of a three-day retreat for the Lagos State Council of Obas and Chiefs on Friday, the governor represented by his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat praised the monarchs for their vital roles in maintaining peace and fostering unity across the state’s diverse communities.

The retreat, themed “Strengthening Traditional Institutions through Collaboration for Growth and Peaceful Co-Existence in Lagos State,” aims to deepen cooperation between traditional institutions and government.

“The Lagos State Council of Obas and Chiefs is a vital cornerstone in our collective pursuit of sustained growth, inclusive development, and harmony,” Sanwo-Olu said. “This retreat is living proof of our enduring partnership.”

He described traditional rulers as “a bridge between policy and people, between modern governance and ancestral wisdom,” acknowledging their influence in promoting social cohesion, preserving cultural heritage, and maintaining law and order at the grassroots.

Sanwo-Olu also assured the monarchs of improved welfare packages, noting that his administration values their sacrifices and contributions to the state’s development.

Addressing ongoing challenges, the governor appealed to the traditional rulers to partner with the government in resolving boundary disputes especially the lingering issue in Isheri-Olofin involving Ogun State and tackling environmental concerns like flooding.

“Your role in protecting land from encroachment and resolving internal land disputes cannot be overstated. We need your continued support,” he added.

Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Rural Development, Mr. Kayode Roberts, described the monarchs as “essential partners in governance” and the most direct link between the government and the people.

The Vice Chairman of the Council and Ayangburen of Ikorodu, Oba Kabiru Shotobi, proposed quarterly meetings between the traditional council and the state government to enhance policy coordination and communication.

He also called on the federal government to upgrade the 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in the state to full-fledged local governments. Additionally, he urged the Lagos State Government to allocate five percent of local government funds to traditional rulers and advocated for a stronger advisory role for them in state affairs.

In his remarks, Chairman of the Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Information and Strategy, Hon. Stephen Ogundipe, emphasized the need for collaboration between traditional rulers and elected officials.

“The House is yours because you elected us as your representatives. We don’t joke with any issue that concerns traditional institutions,” Ogundipe said.

He urged royal fathers to remain united in supporting effective governance and conflict resolution, particularly in land-related matters.

“What we are doing here today is very crucial, especially as regards land issues,” he added. “Many of these issues are best handled at the palace level, yet they still find their way to the Assembly.”