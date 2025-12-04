Sanwo-Olu Pledges Stronger Collaboration With CDAs

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to deepening collaboration with Community Development Associations (CDAs) to further improve the quality of life across the state.

Speaking through his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, at the 2025 Community Day Celebration held at the Police College, Ikeja, the governor said the annual event underscores the government’s dedication to strengthening grassroots governance and promoting active citizen participation in state development.

Organised by the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Rural Development, this year’s celebration had the theme: “From Strength to Impact: Deepening Community Resilience.”

Sanwo-Olu commended communities for the numerous self-help projects they have initiated and executed, noting that such efforts continue to build stronger and more resilient neighbourhoods.

“We will continue to do our best to ensure that Lagos remains a place where we can grow. I reaffirm the unwavering commitment of this administration to deepen collaboration with CDAs, empower communities, and sustain initiatives that enhance the quality of life of all residents, irrespective of where they live. Together, we will continue to build an inclusive, prosperous and forward-looking Lagos where every community contributes to our collective progress,” he said.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Rural Development, Dr. Nurudeen Lanre-Agbaje, described the celebration as an opportunity to honour communities for their unity, sacrifice and resilience. He said this year’s theme challenges communities to move beyond resilience and work towards sustainable impact through more collaboration.

He also lauded Governor Sanwo-Olu for prioritising rural development, noting that several community-driven projects have been completed to ensure no community is left behind.

Chairman of the House Committee on Local Government Administration, Chieftaincy, Aviation and Rural Development, Hon. Ganiyu Sanni, said the event recognises the contributions of CDAs, traditional institutions, youth groups and women’s organisations, which he described as pillars of growth and stability.

The Chairman of the Lagos State Community Development Advisory Council (LSCDAC), Azeez Amusat, praised the administration for implementing projects whose impact, he said, is evident across all local government areas. He presented an award to the governor on behalf of the council, which was received by the deputy governor.

The event featured the presentation of two brand-new 18-seater Hilux buses and two minibuses to the Best CDA, Best Rural CDA, Second Best Rural CDA and the first and second runners-up.

Several other CDAs also received consolation cash prizes.