Sanwo-Olu Pledges Stronger Collaboration With CDAs, Better Welfare For Lagosians

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to strengthening partnerships with Community Development Associations (CDAs) to further enhance the quality of life across the state.

Speaking through his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, at the 2025 Community Day Celebration held at the Police College, Ikeja, the governor stated that the annual event reflects the government’s commitment to enhancing grassroots governance and promoting active citizen participation in state development.

The celebration was organised by the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Rural Development with the theme: “From Strength to Impact: Deepening Community Resilience.”

Sanwo-Olu noted that the numerous self-help projects initiated and executed by various communities have helped build stronger, more resilient neighbourhoods.

“We will continue to do our best to ensure that Lagos remains a place where we can grow. I reaffirm the unwavering commitment of this administration to deepen collaboration with CDAs, empower communities and sustain initiatives that enhance the quality of life of all residents, irrespective of where they live.

“Together, we will continue to build an inclusive, prosperous and forward-looking Lagos where every community contributes to our collective progress,” he said.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Rural Development, Dr Nurudeen Lanre-Agbaje, described the Community Day Celebration as an opportunity to honour communities for their unity, sacrifice, and resilience attributes.

He said this year’s theme challenges communities to move beyond resilience and aim for lasting impact through collaboration.

Lanre-Agbaje also commended Governor Sanwo-Olu for prioritising rural development, noting that several community-driven projects have been completed to ensure no community is left behind.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Local Government Administration, Chieftaincy, Aviation, and Rural Development, Hon. Ganiyu Sanni, said the celebration provides a platform to recognise the contributions of CDAs, traditional institutions, youth groups, and women’s organisations, which he described as “pillars of growth and stability.”

The Chairman of the Lagos State Community Development Advisory Council (LSCDAC), Azeez Amusat, also praised the administration’s efforts, saying the positive impact of government projects can be felt in all local government areas across the state.

He presented an award to the governor on behalf of the council, which was received by the deputy governor.

Highlights of the event included the presentation of two brand-new 18-seater Hilux buses and two minibuses to the Best CDA, Best Rural CDA, Second Best Rural CDA, and the first and second runners-up. Several CDAs also received consolation cash prizes.