Sanwo-Olu Pledges Dev’t, Order In Ilashe, Ibeshe, Takwa Bay

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has assured residents of Ilashe, Ibeshe, Takwa Bay, and surrounding beach communities of the government’s commitment to restoring order, improving infrastructure, and unlocking the tourism potential of the corridor.

During an inspection tour, the Governor acknowledged both the challenges and opportunities in the area. “First, the challenges that people face in this area, but also to see the enormous opportunity that we also have in this corridor,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu inspected ongoing electricity projects, including a step-down transformer handed over at Kuti School, highlighting efforts to restore power supply. “Everything that remains is really just the connection to the various homes and facilities here. At Kuti School, there was an official handover of the step-down transformers. So we’re bringing life back into this community,” he said.

He also cautioned against violations of planning laws and directed the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LABSCA) to begin enumeration and regularisation of properties. “There’s been a lot of abuse of physical planning approvals. There are set lines that are known, and you should not exceed certain building limits. That’s why we brought you all out here,” the Governor added.

Sanwo-Olu stressed that government actions would be inclusive, protecting residents while encouraging investment in tourism. “The final decision will consider how we regularise, give titles, ensure locals are not disadvantaged, settle everybody, and enable the tourism potential this stretch has,” he said.

On security and amenities, the Governor noted that discussions with stakeholders would continue to ensure better facilities. “We need to engage more with the Nigerian Police, provide proper hospital facilities, shopping centers, supermarkets, fire stations, pharmacies, fuel stations, creating a full work-life experience,” he explained.

He concluded by assuring residents that irregularities would be addressed to achieve a fair outcome. “This trip has opened our eyes. As a government, we cannot fold our arms and not intervene, not support, and not regulate. This is not a warning, but a note of caution and information. The government will act to create a win-win situation for all,” he said.