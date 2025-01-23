Sanwo-Olu Pledges Deeper Bilateral Ties With Rwanda

Share

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has reiterated his commitment to deepen bilateral relations with Rwanda to foster economic growth and development.

Sanwo-Olu made the pledge during a courtesy visit by the High Commissioner of Rwanda to Nigeria, Amb. Christopher Bazivamo, yesterday in Lagos.

He acknowledged the excellent relationship between the leadership of the two countries. The governor assured that Lagos would continue to partner with willing international bodies to attract more investment and development opportunities.

He said: “This partnership aims to create more job opportunities for the youth and replicate Rwanda’s International Finance centre in Lagos.

“The collaborations will enhance knowledge sharing to infrastructure development and management.

“Lagos is not just the Centre of Excellence, in Lagos, we pride ourselves as Africa Model Mega City in terms of economic power seat which can be compared next to some African countries.”

Sanwo-Olu noted that Lagos would continue to attract, retain and encourage investment into the country. “This is an international financial centre. So, we will continue to partner and collaborate for the purpose of socioeconomic development.”

