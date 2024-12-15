Sanwo-Olu Performs Groundbreaking of Lagos Medipark Hospital

Share

Says project will provide world-class clinical care, reduce medical tourism

The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Saturday, performed a groundbreaking of the Lagos Medipark Hospital, a game-changing healthcare hub in Africa.

The world-class specialist hospital located on Awolowo Road, Ikoyi is a Private-Public Partnership (PPP) legacy project facilitated by IASO Medipark Ltd in partnership with the Lagos State Government.

The project is a 140-bed multi-specialist hospital with a state-of-the-art diagnostics center, residential accommodations for healthcare professionals, and training facilities to develop a skilled healthcare workforce, as well as commercial and retail spaces dedicated to medical services.

Lagos Medipark, which is expected to be delivered in the next two years, would reduce medical tourism, provide world-class clinical care, and deliver solutions to critical health challenges.

Speaking at the event, Governor Sanwo-Olu, who praised investors, industry leaders and experts for taking a bold step to partner with the state government to build the Medipark, said his administration will ensure that everything needed for the success of the project will be provided.

“This cutting-edge medical complex is envisioned to provide world-class clinical care, advance research and innovation, and deliver solutions to critical health challenges. It will be a beacon of hope—a place where medical excellence meets compassionate care,” the Governor said.

“The Lagos Medipark aligns seamlessly with our administration’s T.H.E.M.E.S+ Agenda, particularly under the ‘Health and Environment’ pillar. It symbolises our determination to create a healthcare system that meets global standards and responds effectively to the diverse needs of our dynamic population.

In his address, the Chairman of Iwosan Investment Ltd, Mr. Fola Adeola, said the Lagos Medipark represents not just an investment in infrastructure but a bold step toward equitable access to quality healthcare.

He said: “Lagos Medipark is a symbol of what is possible when visionary leadership and purposeful collaboration converge. This initiative reflects the essence of a Public-Private Partnership done right.

“The vision is multifaceted: reducing medical tourism, equipping our healthcare workforce with world-class training, and creating an environment that nurtures both patients and professionals. These goals align seamlessly with our broader mission of not just healing but empowering—empowering our citizens to live healthier lives and our healthcare sector to lead on the continent and beyond.

Also speaking, the CEO of Iwosan Investments and IASO Medipark SPV, Mrs. Fola Laoye, said the partners are committed to delivering a world-class addition to the healthcare fabric and infrastructure of Lagos State.

The Co-Founder of Radical Technology Nigeria Limited and CEO of Africonsult Engineers, one of the promoters of the Lagos MediPark project, Tatiana Moussalli Nouri, said the consortium is a community of individuals who are deeply passionate about making a difference in the health care space.

