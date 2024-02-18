Sanwo-Olu, Pate, to Grace NMA Games In Lagos

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and the Minister of Health, Professor Ali Pate, are some of the dignitaries expected to grace the seventh edition of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) Games expected to begin on Monday, February 19 to end on Saturday, February 24 at the University of Lagos Sports Complex and other centers in Lagos. Expectation is high for this year’s games, with over one thousand doctors from seven regional zones expected to participate in a variety of sporting events ranging from football to chess.

This gathering does not only celebrate athleticism but also fosters camaraderie and wellness among Nigeria’s esteemed physicians and medical professionals. Reflecting on the history of the NMA Games, Dr. Benjamin Olowojebutu, Chairman NMA Lagos Zone and Head LOC for NMA National Games Eko 2024 recalled the resilience showcased during the 6th edition in Abeokuta amidst the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Notably, the South-South zone has emerged victorious in the last two editions, highlighting the spirit of competitiveness and excellence within the medical community. “Against the backdrop of current na- tional circumstances, we recognize and commend the selfless dedication of medical professionals across the country,” he said. “Now more than ever, it is crucial to acknowledge their invaluable contributions to society.”

The NMA Games serve as a plat- form to promote physical and mental well-being among medical professionals. Eko 2024 exemplifies how sports can contribute to a healthier lifestyle and sharper minds, especially in the face of demanding professional responsibilities. According to Dr. Israel Jeremiah, the National Games Master, “This year’s edition will feature a total of 12 competitive games. In addition, the NMA Doctors’ Games will also feature musical and cultural showcases, networking opportunities, and special ceremonies to honour out- standing athletes and participants.”