The Executive Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, has partnered with the Nigerian office of the National Basketball Association (NBA) to strengthen and improve basketball development in the Lagos metropolis.

New Telegraph gathered that the partnership agreement followed a meeting between Governor Sanwo-Olu and the NBA Nigeria delegation at the State House on Wednesday, August 20.

During the visit, the NBA team presented its roadmap for expanding basketball opportunities in Lagos, with a focus on grassroots talent development, infrastructure, and youth engagement.

The high-powered delegation included former Nigerian-American player and current ESPN basketball analyst, Chiney Ogwumike, who joined other officials in discussions with the governor.

Announcing the partnership via his X handle, the Governor wrote, “I received the leadership of NBA Nigeria at Lagos House, Marina. It was a productive engagement that reaffirmed the important role sports play in youth development and community building.

“The NBA team outlined their commitment to growing basketball from the grassroots and expressed their readiness to partner with us in ways that extend far beyond the game itself.

“They are keen to leverage their network to attract investment, strengthen our sports infrastructure, and enhance the capacity of our coaches and technical personnel.

“They are also focused on creating pathways for our young athletes by offering them opportunities for growth, exposure, and international recognition. This aligns strongly with our administration’s vision to use sports as a tool for empowerment, social development, and economic growth.

“Together, we can unlock the potential of our young people and further establish Lagos as a hub for sporting excellence.”