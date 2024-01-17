‘Sanwo-Olu paid N57.7bn pension benefit since 2019’

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved the payment of N57.7 billion pension benefits to 16,340 retirees of the state since the commencement of his administration in May 2019 till date. The state Commissioner for Establishments, Training and Pension, Mr Afolabi Ayantayo, said this at the 102nd Retirement Presentation, organised by the Lagos State Pension Commission (LASPEC) in Lagos. Ayantayo said that the beneficiaries were retirees from the Mainstream, Local Government, State Universal Basic Board (SUBEB), Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) and other parastatals of the state government.

He said since the inception of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) in 2007, the state government had maintained its leading role in the administration of the scheme and payment of pension obligations to its beloved retirees. The commissioner said: “The state government is truly grateful for your hard work and recognises the need to protect your retirement benefits. “This is why we are committed to the ideals of the CPS with an objective to ensure you receive income regularly in your retirement. “We have all come together to honour and recognise the dedication, hard work, and invaluable contributions of our retirees present today.

“The retirement bond that we are presenting to you today is not merely a token of appreciation; it is a symbol of our enduring gratitude and respect for the years of hard work and dedication you have invested in the state. “The bonds you have forged, the wisdom you have shared, and the legacy you have built would continue to inspire us,” he said. According to him, the state government is grateful for the service of its retirees and committed to implementing policies that will support their wellbeing. Ayantayo congratulated the retirees and prayed that God gives them good health to enjoy their benefits.