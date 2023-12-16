Sanwo-Olu, Oyebanji, Other Governors Decorated With NAFEST Distinguished Honour Awards

It was awards and honours galore for Nigerian state governors at the recently concluded inaugural edition of the National Stakeholders’ Conference on Review of the National Festival for Arts and Culture (NAFEST) 2023, held in Abuja by the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), its Director General, Otunba Segun Runsewe, rolling out the red carpet and drums to celebrate some of the states and their governors for their contributions to the sustenance of the festival; Gombe, Rivers, Ekiti, Kwara, Jigawa, Kebbi, Borno, Katsina, Kogi, Osun, Bayelsa, Kano, Oyo, Nasarawa, Adamawa, Enugu, Anambra, Cross River, Yobe, Kaduna, Delta, Ogun, Ondo, Bayelsa, Taraba state governors and the FCT Minister.

Runsewe said that the award was to apcontributions toward sustaining and upholding NAFEST in its 35 years of existence. Meanwhile, special recognition was given by the DG to San- wo-Olu and the former Governor of Rivers State, Nyeson Wike, who he said played major roles in upscaling the annual festival when it was hosted in their states in 2022 and 2018 respec- tively. “NAFEST has been held for 35 editions, we are appreciating the governors who have been instrumental to the success of the festival over the years.

We appreciate them all,” he said. Also, Rivers, Kaduna, Bayelsa, Yobe, Ogun, Benue states and the FCT bagged awards as most consistent states in participation and entries, while Kebbi, Zamfara, Oyo, Sokoto, Enugu and Borno states won most consistent states in discipline and good conduct. The most consistent states in colourful costumes were Rivers, Bayelsa, Gombe, Taraba, Ogun, Delta, Imo and Adamawa.

For innovative packaging and creativity, Ekiti, Kano, Ondo, Bauchi, Osun and Kat- sina states were honoured while Kaduna, Rivers, Lagos, Delta, Yobe states and the FCT bagged most consistent states in NAF- EST in size of contingents. For children’s participation, Benue, Ogun, Ekiti, Anambra, Ebonyi, Bayelsa and Nasarawa states came top. Awards for impressive hosting category of NAFEST went to Rivers, Lagos, Niger, Kaduna, Plateau, Ogun, Ekiti, Ebonyi and Cross River states.