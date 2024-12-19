Sanwo-Olu, Others Move To Champion Women Empowerment

Share

Lagos State Governor, His Excellency, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and some stakeholders have resolved to further empower women and promote gender equality. The others are United Nations (UN) Women’s Country Representative to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ms. Beatrice Eyong; President and Chairman of the Governing Council of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM), Mallam Ahmed Gobir; Founder and Chairperson of Women in Successful Careers (WISCAR), Amina Oyagbola; Founder of MainOne, Funke Opeke; and the Chairman, Board of Directors of Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), Mr. Olaniyi Yusuf.

They unanimously agreed that it was time for career women to showcase the transformative power of mentorship in driving personal and economic progress to achieve a more inclusive and prosperous future for Nigeria at large. Governor Sanwo-Olu, who was ably represented by the Commissioner of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation for Lagos State, Mrs. Cecilia Balaji Dada, at the WISCAR’s 16th Annual Leadership and Mentoring Conference in Lagos recently, said that that his administration had put in place all necessary measures to empowered women in the state.

Sanwo-Olu said: “Beyond rhetoric, Lagos State has implemented concrete measures to empower women. Our initiative includes capacity building programmes for female entrepreneurs, empowering programs for young women, access to funding through our empowerment trust funds and comprehensive legal framework to protect women from domestic and gender based violence.

“These efforts are collaborated with organisations like WISCAR to deepen mentorship, opportunities and create pathways for leadership development. “We remain steadfast in championing initiatives that empower women and promote gender equity.

Together, we can build a more inclusive and prosperous future for Lagos and Nigeria.” In her remarks, Eyong, who was ably represented by Hansatu Adegbite, stated that UN Women had a women empowerment strategy that identifies three main challenges that need to be addressed to ensure economic powers for women, particularly; systematic inequality, inequality of opportunity and inequality of outcomes.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"