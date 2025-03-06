Sanwo-Olu, Others Champion Behaviour Change To Curb Malaria, Save Lives

Share

…as Lagos set for first malaria pre-elimination

Against the background that malaria is endemic in the country with widespread reactions to the tropical disease as business as usual, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Iziaq Salako have launched the “Pathway to Malaria Pre-Elimination and Digitisation Programme in Lagos State.

The initiative aims to revolutionise malaria control in Lagos State through digital innovation and strategic public-private partnerships.

The trust of the campaign is to create behaviour change to make Lagosians and Nigerians at large to view malaria as a killer disease and take positive steps to prevent it as well as seek proper diagnosis involving testing before treatment, considering that several feverish medical conditions are not caused by malaria. The launch took place at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos on Tuesday.

Malaria burden

Addressing an audience of global partners, policymakers, health practitioners, and pharmaceutical stakeholders, Sanwo-Olu emphasised the socioeconomic burden malaria imposes on Lagosians.

He noted that the disease hampers productivity, drains household incomes, and disrupts educational pursuits, particularly among modest earners. The governor stressed that eradicating malaria is not just a health imperative but also an economic necessity that could significantly boost the state’s GDP.

Sanwo-Olu highlighted the importance of accurate diagnosis, urging residents to adopt a “test-beforetreatment” approach. He cautioned against self-diagnosis and the assumption that all fevers are malariarelated, advocating for transparency and prompt testing to ensure appropriate treatment.

The governor also lauded the integration of digital tools in the programme, which will enable real-time tracking of malaria cases, thereby enhancing the efficiency of interventions.

Collaboration

The governor called for collective action, urging all stakeholders— including government agencies, healthcare providers, community leaders, and citizens—to collaborate in the fight against malaria.

He acknowledged that while success may not come overnight, sustained efforts and unwavering resolve could lead to a malaria-free Lagos.

SanwoOlu also commended the state’s Ministry of Health and its partners for their transparent presentation of data and ongoing efforts to meet the 2025 targets for malaria elimination.

In his concluding remarks, SanwoOlu reiterated the critical role of community engagement in malaria prevention and encouraged Lagosians to become advocates for the programme, disseminating information about preventive measures and the importance of testing before treatment.

The governor expressed optimism that with collective effort, the state could rewrite its malaria narrative and achieve significant public health milestones.

“To my fellow Lagosians: this fight belongs to each one of us. Let us embrace preventive measures like eliminating mosquito breeding sites, and adopt a “test-before-treatment” approach to ensure accurate diagnoses.

And let us remain vigilant in protecting ourselves and our loved ones from this disease. We can rewrite the story of malaria in Lagos State—from one of loss and struggle to one of triumph and progress. This programme is our legacy—a gift to future generations who will inherit a healthier, stronger Lagos”, he said.

Speaking in the same vein, the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Iziaq Salako expressed delight at Lagos State’s pioneering initiative, recalling the state’s early efforts in malaria case management under former Governor and current President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He commended the new programme for aligning with the Federal Ministry of Health’s ‘Rethinking Malaria’ concept, launched in April 2024, which aims to fast-track malaria elimination through strategic shifts.

60 per cent of outpatient visits in Nigeria are linked to malaria

Pre-elimination status

Dr. Salako highlighted the programme’s focus on integrating digital health solutions for real-time electronic reporting, which is expected to improve malaria diagnosis and case management.

He noted that Lagos State consistently records the lowest malaria prevalence in Nigeria, with a 2021 survey indicating a two per cent prevalence rate.

The minister expressed confidence that with concerted efforts, the state could achieve pre-elimination status, serving as a model for the rest of the country.

The minister underscored the critical role of the private sector in healthcare delivery, noting that approximately 50-60 per cent of Nigerians seek treatment first in private health facilities.

Dr. Salako also highlighted the discrepancy in malaria positivity rates between private and public sectors, underscoring the need for innovative solutions to improve healthcare outcomes. Concluding, Dr. Salako called on all stakeholders to maintain their support for impactful interventions aimed at malaria elimination.

He assured Nigerians and international partners that recent changes in global health funding policies would not adversely affect Nigeria’s malaria elimination programmes.

In his presentation titled ‘Winning the Fight Against Malaria in Lagos State, the State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi emphasised that malaria remains a major public health challenge, contributing to mortality, economic burden, and reduced human capital development.

He noted that while Nigeria bears the highest malaria burden globally—accounting for 27 per cent of global cases—Lagos State has successfully reduced its prevalence to 2.6 per cent, positioning it in the low transmission category. He credited this progress to sustained interventions, private sector partnerships, and digital health innovations.

The Commissioner underscored that achieving malaria pre-elimination requires continued efforts in early diagnosis, effective treatment, and vector control measures such as indoor residual spraying and larviciding.

He further emphasised the role of community education, digital health tracking, and strengthened health service delivery in sustaining progress.

“Lagos State is on the verge of malaria pre-elimination, and if we align our strategies effectively, we can achieve this goal sooner than expected,” he stated.

Prof. Abayomi stressed that digital integration in health services would improve accuracy in diagnosis, ensure appropriate use of anti-malarial drugs, and prevent drug resistance.

He urged healthcare workers to embrace thorough patient evaluations, moving beyond assumptions of malaria as the primary cause of fever related illnesses.

Country Representative for the World Health Organization (WHO), Dr. Kazadi Walter Mulombo commended Lagos State for its leadership in malaria control.

Accurate diagnosis

Dr. Mulombo reiterated WHO’s support for the initiative, emphasising the need for accurate malaria diagnosis, appropriate treatment, and community engagement.

He highlighted that Nigeria accounts for 31 per cent of global malaria deaths, making malaria elimination a national priority.

“Lagos is setting the pace for sub-national malaria elimination strategies, and we stand ready to provide technical expertise and guidance for the success of this initiative,” he stated.

Country Director for Nigeria at the World Bank, Dr. Ndiame Diop also lauded Lagos State’s efforts in malaria control.

He emphasised the economic impact of malaria, noting that 30 per cent of under-five deaths and 60 per cent of outpatient visits in Nigeria are linked to malaria.

The Managing Director of the Society for Family Health (SFH), Dr. Omokhudu Idogho pointed out that leveraging digital technology for case tracking and surveillance will be crucial in accelerating progress towards malaria elimination.

He commended the Lagos State Government for integrating digital solutions into healthcare services, noting that this will enhance real-time data collection, improve response strategies, and optimise resource allocation.

The event marked a turning point in Lagos State’s malaria control efforts, setting the stage for a more coordinated, data-driven approach to disease elimination.

With the combined efforts of government agencies, development partners, the private sector, and community stakeholders, Lagos State is on course to becoming the first malaria pre-elimination state in Nigeria.

