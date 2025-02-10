Share

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his Ogun State counterpart, Prince Dapo Abiodun and former Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo were among other political gladiators who have paid their tribute to the late Chief Excutive Officer (CEO) of Access Holdings, Herbert Wigwe, who died in a plane crash last year in Califonia, the United States (US).

In a heartfelt message issued on Monday, Governor Sanwo-Olu described Wigwe as a brother, mentor, and inspiring leader.

Reflected on Wigwe’s remarkable life, the Governor emphasised his generosity, kindness, and unwavering dedication to excellence, noting that Wigwe’s legacy would endure through the countless lives he touched, his commitment to his work, and his passion for life.

“Herbert was more than just a friend; he was a brother and a guiding light. His kindness, generosity, and unwavering spirit left a lasting impression on everyone he met,” the governor wrote.

READ ALSO:

The tribute event that saw political and business tycoons gathered together to celebrate the late icon served as a moment of reflection, with attendees celebrating the impact of the late banker and philanthropist.

Sanwo-Olu urged those present to uphold the values Wigwe embodied—excellence, resilience, and perseverance.

He concluded his message with a touching farewell: “Dear Herbert, you are missed more than words can express.”

Herbert Wigwe, a renowned banker and former CEO of Access Bank, was known for his visionary leadership and contributions to Nigeria’s financial sector.

Share

Please follow and like us: