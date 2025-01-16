Sanwo-Olu, Organisers Laud Impact Of Maiden Shopping Festival On Trade

Share

T lhe organisers of the maiden edition of the Lagos Shopping Festival (LSF), Africa’s first 72-hour non-stop commerce and entertainment event, has disclosed that the festival is designed to foster economic opportunities and support the creative fusion of the nation’s vibrant commerce and entertainment sectors.

Managing Director/Chief Strategist of Chain Reactions Africa Ltd, Israel Jaiye Opayemi, made this known in his welcome speech as the main organisers of the event in Lagos recently, that the Lagos Shopping Festival captured its essence with its debutante.

Opayemi commended the efforts of the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for the bold outing for a maiden edition.

According to him, although Chain Reactions Africa may have conceptualised the event, the festival could be rightly described as the Governor’s baby and owes its success to his leadership.

He said: “Firstly, the Lagos Shopping Festival could not have come to fruition if the Governor did not buy into our audacious plan when we first presented the idea to him during Covid-19 in 2020.

Secondly, it was the governor’s exemplary leadership of the project as the Chief Marketing Officer, which attracted the buy-in of key sponsors like Zenith Bank, Tolaram Group, First Bank Plc, and Guinness Nigeria Plc.”

For Tolaram, it was a time to support the citizens and give back to the society. Guests at the Lagos Shopping Festival were freely given some of the products of the group such as PowerOil, Indomie and Kellogg’s packaged into goodie bags and given out to prospective buyers at the shopping arena.

On its part, Guinness Nigeria came through as the real life of the Nigerian party by organising product sampling activation for the teeming guests at the festival using brands such as Singleton, Johnnie Walker, Ciroc, Don Royale and Captain Morgan to deliver pleasant experiences to guests aside from Guinness and Malta Guinness.

While unveiling the identity of the festival recently, Governor Sanwo-Olu thanked the management of Zenith Bank Plc, Tolaram Africa Group, Guinness Nigeria Plc and First Bank of Nigeria for supporting the idea of a Lagos Shopping Festival, describing it as a value addition to the state’s tourism calendar and the overall efforts to grow the state’s GDP.

The governor further said: “I must specially acknowledge your pioneering sponsorship role. It is easy for a corporate sponsor to jump on the sponsorship band wagon of an already established festival and fund it.

But you are supporting the maiden edition of this Lagos Shopping Festival with us.” On his part, Girish Sharma, CEO, Guinness Nigeria Plc, expressed enthusiasm for the initiative.

He said: “Lagos is the commercial heartbeat of Nigeria and Africa’s entertainment capital, and the Lagos Shopping Festival captures its essence.

“We see opportunities in this initiative because it is a creative fusion of commerce and entertainment. This partnership reflects our dedication to fostering economic opportunities and support the nation’s vibrant entertainment industry.

Share

Please follow and like us: