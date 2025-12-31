Sanwo-Olu Orders Evacuation Around Burnt GNI Building

The Lagos State Government has ordered residents and business operators around the burnt Great Nigeria Insurance (GNI) building on Martins Street, Lagos Island, to vacate immediately.

The directive followed safety concerns raised by structural experts after the fire incident at the 25-storey building. Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, confirmed the order in a statement yesterday. He said the action was in line with Governor Babajide SanwoOlu’s instruction to prevent loss of lives and property.

Omotoso said experts assessing the building warned that structures within a 100-metre radius were at serious risk. “Based on expert evaluation, several buildings around the scene have been compromised and must be evacuated immediately,” he said.

The commissioner stressed that the integrity of the burnt building could no longer be guaranteed. He added that continued human and commercial activities around the site posed grave danger. Omotoso expressed concern that some shop owners were violating the safety cordon around the area.

“We have observed shop owners breaking into the restricted zone. This is extremely dangerous and must stop forthwith,” he warned. He said the government would enforce the order if necessary, urging cooperation with emergency and security officials.

Omotoso reaffirmed the government’s commitment to safety, noting it would always take precedence over commercial interests. The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the GNI building was gutted by fire on Dec. 24, while the cause remains undetermined.