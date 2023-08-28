Sanwo-Olu Orders Arrest Of Vehicles With No Plate Numbers

The Lagos State Government has directed law enforcement agencies to apprehend motorists with defective vehicle registration number plates as well as those without any number fixed on their vehicles.

The state government, therefore warned motorists to desist from the unlawful act to avoid being prosecuted as the act violates sections 15 and 16 of the State’s Transport Reform Law 2018.

This was made known by the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Transportation, Engr. Abdul-Hafiz Toriola, over the weekend.

He explained the anomaly of wrongful use of the number plate which has become rampant.

Toriola noted that the covering of a number plate without authorization, use of a faded number plate, use of a damaged number plate, misuse of the number plate, and non-use of the number plate, all violate the law, especially with the present security challenges facing the nation.

According to him, the law enforcement agencies have been given an order to make arrests of anyone who fails to do the right thing.

READ ALSO:

He cited Section 16 of the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018 to support his claim that a car without a licence plate can be used to conduct crimes that are impossible to monitor.

Toriola stressed the need for vehicles to be properly registered with number plates, adding that a vehicle without a number can be used to commit crimes that may never be tracked.

He said: “The purpose of using number plate is for proper identification and security as it is personalised for each vehicle.

“The law enforcement agencies have been mandated to apprehend defaulters. I urge vehicle owners to comply with the State Government to strengthen the security architecture already put in place.”