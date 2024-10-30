Sanwo-Olu Opens J Randle Centre For Yoruba Culture And History To Public

Share

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday opened the remodeled J Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History for public use.

The centre which is currently playing host to the maiden edition of Afropolis 2024 Lagos Festival, a nine day international festival of dance, arts, creativity and innovation, had earlier been commissioned by the governor.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also appointment, the Creative Director and Curator of Afropolis and founder of QDance Centre, the initiator of the festival, Qudus Onikeku, a Nigerian multimodal international artiste, as the Centre Director for the J Randle Centre. Sanwo-Olu said the centre, meant to project the history and culture of the Yoruba race, would also serve as a suitable research centre.

He said, “Qudus Onikeku will now be the Centre Director for the J Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History. Taking this decision took us almost a year to conclude. “Qudus is fit to manage this place. We are going to be relying on your expertise and skill for the proper management of this centre.

“He (Qudus) brought the idea of this Afropolis festival, for players in the creative sector to express themselves because we are aware that Lagos is home to lots of creative minds.

“This is a destination for the entire creative sector and people of innovation. It is appropriate for research, meetings, relaxation and more.” According to him, it is a centre for the younger creatives to develop their talents.

“This is not a localised space, what we have here are things that bring the entire south west states together; you will see Obatala, Oranmiyan and other dieties in the Yoruba kingdom.

“I am using this opportunity to say that we are deliberate in christianing this place, it is open for the entire Yoruba race, everyone who wants to showcase anything creativity,” he added.

The state Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka, described the centre as a living tribute to the richness of Yoruba culture and an invitation for all to partake in its beauty.

