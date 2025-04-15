Sanwo-Olu Opens 50-Bed Avon Medical Facility

Share

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has launched a 50-bed Avon Medical Facility in Surulere.

At the launch which attracted personalities in the health sector, Sanwo-Olu commended the management team of the facility based on their work output, also advocated funding for the facility to enable it to provide affordable and accessible services.

He said: “I think there is no better job than to leave everything to come here and be part of this. I want to congratulate Dr. Awele Elumelu and the entire team of Avon Medical Facility.”

According to information provided by the facility on its board, since its inception in 2009, the hospital has saved over 164,000 patients, conducted over 2,000 surgeries and registered over 67,000 patients for quality services.

Similarly, the facility has done over 300 CT-scans, administered more than 13,000 dialysis sessions as well as carried out over 4,000 ultrasounds in 2024.

The governor said: “Because the Elumelu’s want to make an impact in a critical sector like health, Avon Medical Facility has put its name in the sand of time in the industry, not only in Lagos but Nigeria as a whole.

He however noted that it was imperative that the government must provide the enabling environment, for private partners, to encourage investors to put their investments in the health sector.

