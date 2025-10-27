Sanwo-Olu: Opebi-Mende Link Bridge To Be Opened Before Dec

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is expected to open the newly constructed Opebi-Mende-Maryland Link Bridge for public use before the end of the year. Speaking to reporters, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso pledged the state government’s commitment to completing all ongoing projects before 2027.

He said: “All of the beautiful projects that you see that we have started, we are going to complete them. “The new Massey Hospital is almost completed. The Opebi-Mende Link Bridge will be inaugurated before the end of the year.”

Omotoso said: “It’s not just the building that makes a hospital. You must equip it. “That is where we really have a lot of work to do. But all I know is that by next year that hospital will be inaugurated.” The commissioner also said the General Hospital in Ojo and some food hub projects would be completed soon.

He said: “Some of our food hubs are already completed, and we will inaugurate them very soon. “Early next year, if not later this year, we will have the biggest in subSaharan Africa.

“It’s the kind of hub that can store food and feed five million people for at least three months if there’s famine. “It can also help reduce prices during food inflation. It’s a facility that should excite all of us.”

Omotoso said the second phase of the Blue Line Rail and the Red Line Rail under construction would be completed before the end of Sanwo-Olu’s tenure.

According to him, Lagos will soon unveil the biggest school in West Africa, located in Ajegunle. He said: “It’s a massive school, amazing, wonderful, magical. You may not even imagine such a facility could be in Ajegunle.”

On the state’s fiscal performance, Omotoso said the 2025 N3.366 trillion budget recorded about 80 per cent cumulative performance. On the demolition at the Trade Fair Complex, the commissioner dismissed claims that it was targeted at a particular group.

He said: “It’s terrible for anybody to be making such suggestions. Governor Sanwo-Olu has governed Lagos for about six years, and nobody has accused him of discrimination, not in religion, not in colour, not in tribe. Lagosians are Lagosians.”