Sanwo-Olu, Olanipekun,Tunji-Ojo, Others For UK Award

African leaders and dignitaries are set to assemble in London for the Triangle Face of Africa Leadership Award, a prestigious event celebrating excellence in leadership and the enduring legacy of African heritage. Organised by Triangle News International, the ceremony is scheduled to take place on May 10 at the prestigious RHB 300 Hall of Goldsmiths, University of London.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of Triangle, Otunba Olufemi Salako, the award aims to honour visionary individuals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, integrity, and service across the African continent.

“This is about celebrating African heritage, spotlighting those who inspire and transform communities through leadership,” the CEO stated. Among the high-profile recipients expected are Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; former Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) President, Wole Olanipekun (SAN); the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, and Seyi, the son of President Bola Tinubu.

Also listed are Niger State Governor, Mohammed Bago, and his Ondo State counterpart, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, as well as the Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande Wisdom, Chairman/CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri, member of the Senate representing Abia North Senatorial District, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, Chief Corporate Communications Officer (CCCO) Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC Ltd), Femi Soneye and the Senator representing the Cross River Central Senatorial District, Senator Eteng Jonah Williams, alongside other notable figures from politics, business, and civil society.

The event promises to be a convergence of vision, culture, and celebration, marking another milestone in showcasing African excellence on a global stage.

