Sanwo-Olu: No Rancour Between Executive, Legislature

…Swears in 37 Commissioners, Special Advisers

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday said there was no rancour between the executive arm of gov- ernment and the legislative arm. Speaking during the swearing in of 37 Commissioners and Special Advisers, the governor charged them to engage collaboratively and work together to build on the successes of the incumbent administration’s first four years in office.

The state executive council, which is a mixture of politicians and technocrats with 29 male and eight female, is made up of 18 returning members of the immediate past cabinet members and 19 new names. Speaking at the ceremony held at Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa, Ikeja, Sanwo- Olu charged the commissioners and Special Advisers to do their best to surpass the expectations of Lagos residents.

He said the new Commissioners and Special Advisers have been carefully and painstakingly chosen. The governor said: “In a world troubled by instability and a rising suspicion of the value of democracy in some quarters, this event and the journey to get here demonstrates how well we are doing, and how well we have imbibed the tenets of democracy.”

Sanwo-Olu praised the House of Assembly Speaker Mudashiru Obasa and other legislators for their support. He said: “As representatives of our people in their various constituencies, they did the job required of them by our Constitution. “This Executive Council is so much better for their efforts.”

He added: “I am not unaware of the feelings in some quarters that the initial rejection of some nominees by the House of Assembly, necessitating the submission of a revised list of nominees, signified a call to arms between the executive and the legislature.

“Were the executive designed to be omnipotent and omniscient, the very important oversight function of the legislature will be needless. “Our Constitution recognises that our people will be best served with a system of checks and balances that is led by independent bodies in each arm of government.

“This system demands collaboration, and a willingness to give and take without rancour. That is what the executive and legislature of Lagos State, in the past few weeks, have fully demonstrated in arriving at this event today. Once again, I thank the Right Honourable Speaker and all members of the Lagos State House of Assembly for their diligence, cooperation and contribution.”

Speaking further, he said: “They are, by any measure, some of our best brains, not just in Lagos State, but right around the country. “These are men and women who can and will hold their own any- where in the world. “They are emblems of what Lagos State is all about – a Centre of Excellence. Lagosians should therefore rejoice in their selection and be expectant of quality service and performance in the months and years ahead.

“The task of this new cabinet is clear. It is to build on the successes of our administration’s first four years in office. It is to take our people closer to our dream of a Greater Lagos.”