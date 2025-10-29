Sanwo-Olu: Nigeria’s Future Depends On Equipping Women To Lead With Courage, Conviction

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has declared that the future of Nigeria and Lagos State in particular, depends on how intentionally the country equips women to lead with courage and conviction.

Speaking yesterday at the opening ceremony of the 25th National Women’s Conference (NWC) organised by the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO), Sanwo-Olu said empowering women is essential to securing a sustainable and inclusive future for the nation.

He said: “The future of Lagos and indeed our nation depends on how boldly we equip our women to lead with courage and conviction.” The three-day conference, themed “25 Years of Visionary Legacy: Inspiring the Next Generation,” marks COWLSO’s Silver Jubilee and celebrates the achievements of women whose vision and service have defined the organisation’s journey.

Sanwo-Olu described the milestone as more than a celebration of the past, but a call to action for the future. He added: “Legacy is not about the past; it is about the future we prepare others to lead. ‘Inspiring the next generation’ means more than mentorship it means modelling excellence, integrity, and resilience.

“It means empowering our daughters and young women to believe that no dream is too distant, no height too high, and no boundary too strong to break.” The governor paid tribute to Senator Oluremi Tinubu, wife of the former Lagos State Governor and Nigeria’s current First Lady, for “reawakening COWLSO from dormancy and transforming it into a vibrant force for social change.”

“Over the past quartercentury, COWLSO has grown from a modest initiative into a dynamic platform of transformation, one that has touched countless lives through healthcare missions, educational support, empowerment programmes, and community development projects,” SanwoOlu said.