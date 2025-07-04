Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Thursday called for a people-driven, inclusive and far-reaching amendment of the 1999 Constitution to address long-standing issues of governance, equity, and federalism.

He made the call at the opening of the South West Zonal Public Hearing on the Review of the 1999 Constitution, held at Watercress Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

The event was one of six public hearings being conducted simultaneously across the country by the Senate Committee on Constitution Review.

Declaring the hearing open, Governor Sanwo-Olu described the exercise as an “invaluable opportunity” for the people of the South West to influence the fundamental law guiding Nigeria’s democracy.

“The Constitution is the foundation of our democracy. It is crucial that we listen to everyone, men and women, young and old. Their hopes, worries, and dreams should shape the amendments that come out of this process,” he said.

The Governor emphasized the need to address issues such as the pursuit of true federalism, devolution of powers, state policing, local government autonomy, and increased political participation for women and youth.

“These issues go beyond legal language; they strike at the heart of what it means to be Nigerian. They reflect our shared aspiration for a fairer, more equitable, and thriving nation,” Sanwo-Olu stated.

Also speaking on behalf of the Senate Committee, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, who was represented the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin said the hearing marked another critical step in a long-standing call by Nigerians for constitutional reform since the return to democracy in 1999.

He disclosed that five sets of constitutional alterations had been enacted in the past, but that many key issues, such as security, structure of the federation, judicial and electoral reforms remain unresolved.

“We have received hundreds of memoranda addressing issues that previous amendments could not resolve due to lack of consensus. These include gender inclusion, traditional institutions, security architecture, and power devolution,” Bamidele said.

He stressed that the Senate Committee is determined to ensure that the process does not reflect the views of an elite minority but genuinely captures the aspirations of ordinary Nigerians.

“We urge participants to see this process as a civic responsibility and a contribution to national development. This Committee has no preconceived positions, we are guided by ethics, patriotism, and the will of the people,” he added.

Bamidele also reiterated the importance of collaboration with the House of Representatives, State Assemblies, and the Executive and Judiciary to ensure implementation of any adopted reforms.

The hearing was attended by lawmakers at federal and state levels, civil society organisations, development partners, and a broad spectrum of citizens, who submitted proposals and gave testimonies.

The Committee is expected to review the feedback from the zonal hearings before presenting a consolidated draft of proposed constitutional amendments for legislative consideration.