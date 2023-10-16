Sanwo-Olu Names Ajayi New LASEPA GM

A former Special Assistant to the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Dr Babatunde Ajayi, has been appointed as the new General Manager (GM) of the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA).

This was contained in a statement issued on Monday, October 16 via X, formerly known as Twitter.

New Telegraph reports that Ajayi will be replacing Dr Dolapo Fasawe, the outgoing General Manager of the agency.

The statement reads, “The Lagos state government has appointed a renowned medical practitioner and global health consultant, Dr. Babatunde Ajayi as the new General Manager of the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency.

“Dr. Ajayi, a vibrant medical practitioner and seasoned administrator was the former Special Assistant to the Lagos State Commissioner for Health.

“He also led several projects and initiatives that improved health outcomes in Lagos state.

“He will replace Dr. Dolapo Fasawe another seasoned administrator and environmental activist who has taken a higher responsibility at the Federal Capital Territory.”