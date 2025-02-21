Sanwo-Olu Named Governor Of The Year For Transformative Projects

Share

In a prestigious award ceremony hosted by New Telegraph Newspaper, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has been honored as the Governor of the Year 2024 for his exceptional leadership in spearheading transformative projects.

This accolade comes in honour of his relentless drive to modernize Lagos State through innovative infrastructure and urban development initiatives.

The governor who was unavoidably absent was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Barrister Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin.

The award was presented by the distinguished Senator Representing Abia North Senatorial District and Publisher of the New Telegraph Newspaper, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu who was accompanied by Senator Representing Edo North Senatorial District, Adams Oshiomole; the Chairman of the Occasion, Chief Olabode Ibiyinka George and the managing Director of New Telegraph Newspaper, Mr Aminu Ayodele on Friday February 21, 2024 during the organisation’s yearly award night in recognition of outstanding personalities in different sectors.

A second term governor of Lagos state, Sanwo-Olu’s administration has been at the forefront of development revolution in the state.

His portfolio of projects ranging from extensive road network enhancements and the modernization of public transport systems to the advancement of healthcare and digital infrastructure has significantly improved the urban landscape giving Lagos an outstanding look.

These initiatives not only boost economic growth but also enhance the quality of life for millions of Lagosians, reinforcing Lagos as a dynamic and future-ready metropolis.

By embracing public and private partnerships coupled with integrating technology into project execution, his government has set new benchmarks in efficient service delivery and urban planning.

Under his visionary leadership, Lagos State has become a model of resilience and progress, attracting local and international investments alike.

The New Telegraph Newspaper’s recognition of Sanwo-Olu as Governor of the Year 2024 serves as a testament to his impactful policies and strategic vision.

His transformative projects have not only reshaped Lagos’ infrastructure but have also paved the way for long-term socio-economic development.

Present at the event were the publisher of New Telegraph Newspaper and Senator Representing Abia North Senatorial District, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu; Aviation Minister, Festus Keyamo; Senator Representing Edo North Senatorial District, Adams Oshiomole; Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPCL) Group Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kyari amongst others.

