Sanwo-Olu Mourns Sunny Ajose

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has described the passing of Chief Akinsanya Sunny Ajose, former Head of Service and member of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), as a significant loss to the State and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Chief Ajose, an elder statesman and former head of service died early on Thursday, January 16, 2025, at the age of 78

The Governor’s condolence message was contained in a statement issued on his official X handle where he stated that Ajose’s absence would leave a void in the APC and prayed for his soul and for the strength of his family and friends during this difficult time.

The statement reads, “Chief Ajose served as Head of Service during President Bola Tinubu’s governorship and was also a former Deputy Chairman of the APC in Lagos.

“He was a seasoned administrator and a passionate leader who dedicated his life to serving the people of Badagry and Lagos State.

“I extend my condolences to the GAC members, APC leaders, and all who knew him, particularly in Badagry.

“Chief Ajose’s absence leaves a void in our party. I pray for his soul and for the strength of his family and friends during this difficult time.”

