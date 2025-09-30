Sanwo-Olu Mourns Slain Arise TV Anchor, Somtochukwu Maduagwu

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has expressed deep shock and sadness over the tragic death of Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu, a news anchor with Arise Television, who was killed during an armed robbery attack at her residence in Katampe, Abuja.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, the governor described Maduagwu, fondly called “Sommie” by colleagues—as a rising star in broadcast journalism, who brought diligence, passion, and professionalism to her work.

“On behalf of the government and the people of Lagos State, we commiserate with Arise News over the death of one of its news anchors, Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu, who was reportedly killed during an armed robbery attack in Abuja,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He described her passing as shocking and painful, noting that she lived a purposeful life and made a positive impact within the media industry despite her young age.

“Somtochukwu Maduagwu was a diligent and thoroughbred professional. Her death was a big shock considering the way she was killed, but we take solace in the Almighty God that she lived a fulfilled life and made positive impacts in the media industry,” the governor added.

Sanwo-Olu extended condolences to Maduagwu’s family, friends, colleagues, and the management of Arise News, particularly its Chairman and Founder, Nduka Obaigbena.

“She will be greatly missed by her family, friends, associates, colleagues, and the entire management and staff of Arise News. I pray that God will comfort everyone close to her and grant her eternal rest. My thoughts and prayers are with her immediate family and the Chairman of Arise TV, Mr. Nduka Obaigbena. May God grant them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” he said.

Maduagwu, aged 29, was attacked and killed in her home on Monday night, an incident that has thrown Nigeria’s media industry into mourning.