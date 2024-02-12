Sanwo-Olu mourns, says his death devastating

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has described the death of Herbert Wigwe, chief executive officer of Access Holdings Plc, as devastating. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Wigwe died in a helicopter crash in California, U.S A. on February 9. Wigwe, his wife, Doreen, and son, Chizi and Mr Abimbola Ogunbanjo, a former Group Chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Group Plc, were also killed in the crash.

“I’m deeply saddened by the tragic loss of my dear brother and friend, Dr Herbert Wigwe, his dear wife Doreen, and their beloved son, Chizi, in a helicopter crash. “Herbert was not just a brother and visionary leader, but one of the brightest minds in Africa “His impact on our nation and beyond will be remembered forever. My heart mourns.

“Herbert’s contributions to Banking and the financial sector in Africa were unparalleled. “He was an unapologetic believer in the Nigerian solution. His dedication and passion for progress inspired us all. “Today, we mourn not just a leader but a true friend and brother. Lagos and Nigeria have lost a remarkable soul. Rest in peace, my brother,” he said in a statement on Sunday. Sanwo-Olu also sent his condolences to the family and friends of Ogunbanjo