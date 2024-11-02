Sanwo-Olu Mourns Onigbongbo LCDA Chairman, Olakanle

Share

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has expressed his heartfelt condolences to the residents of Onigbongbo Local Council Development Area (LCDA) following the passing of their Chairman, Hon. Oladotun Olakanle.

In a statement issued on behalf of his family, the people, and the Lagos State Government, Governor Sanwo-Olu described Hon. Olakanle’s death as a profound loss to him personally, as well as to Lagos State.

“Hon. Olakanle was a dedicated and loyal politician, a valuable member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and an irreplaceable asset to the Lagos APC family.

“His contributions to the Onigbongbo LCDA will be greatly missed by the political community and the entire State,” the governor said.

READ ALSO:

Saturday Telegraph reports that Olakanle’s leadership as Chairman of Onigbongbo LCDA was marked by his unwavering commitment to the council’s progress and his focus on initiatives that improved the well-being of residents.

He leaves behind a legacy of impactful programs and a strong record of service that has positively shaped the Onigbongbo LCDA over the last four years.

Sanwo-Olu also highlighted the lasting contributions Hon. Olakanle made to the development of his council area.

He stated that his legacy would serve as an inspiration to others in public service.

The Governor concluded with prayers for Hon. Olakanle’s family and the residents of Onigbongbo LCDA.

He asked for God’s comfort and for the departed to rest in eternal peace.

Share

Please follow and like us: