Sanwo-Olu Mourns Olubadan, Commiserates With Makinde, Ibadan Indigenes

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has commiserated with the family and people of Ibadan over the passing of the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, saying the monarch made a lot of impacts during his lifetime, contributing meaningfully to the growth and development of Ibadan, Oyo State and Nigeria as a whole.

He said the late Oba Balogun’s service to the people of Ibadanland, Oyo State, and Nigeria as a whole will remain his enduring legacy.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said these in a condolence message issued and signed by his Special Adviser, Media, and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, on Friday, describing the death of the late monarch as a great loss to the people of Ibadan and the traditional institution in Oyo State.

Sanwo-Olu also expressed his condolences to his Oyo State counterpart, Engr. Seyi Makinde, over the demise of Oba Balogun, who passed on at the age of 81 on Thursday at the University College Teaching Hospital, Ibadan.

The Governor urged the family, friends, and associates of the deceased as well as the entire people of Ibadan, whose interests the late monarch represented and worked tirelessly for during his lifetime, to work towards immortalizing him.

He said, “On behalf of the government and people of Lagos, I commiserate with my brother, the Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, the people of the ancient city of Ibadan, the traditional council, the deceased family, friends, and political associates on the transition of the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, who joined his forebears on Thursday.

“The passing of Olubadan, Oba Lekan Balogun is an end to a glorious era and remarkable reign of an outstanding traditional ruler in Oyo State, Yorubaland. His death is a great loss to the people of Ibadan and he will be greatly missed.

“Oba Balogun made lots of positive impact during his lifetime, contributing meaningfully to the growth and development of Ibadan, Oyo State, and Nigeria as a whole.

“I pray that Almighty God be pleased with the soul of the late monarch and grant the royal family and the people of Ibadan the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”