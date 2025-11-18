Sanwo-Olu Mourns Newswatch Co-Founder Dan Agbese

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of veteran journalist and co-founder of the iconic Newswatch magazine, Chief Dan Agbese, describing his death as a monumental loss to Nigeria’s media landscape.

In a condolence message issued on Tuesday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, the Governor said Agbese’s death, which occurred on Monday, November 17, at the age of 81, is “painful and heartbreaking,” noting that his influence on journalism in Nigeria remains indelible.

Governor Sanwo-Olu praised Agbese as a mentor and role model to generations of media practitioners, recalling his decades of exemplary service as an editor, columnist, author, and administrator.

“The death of a journalism icon and co-founder of Newswatch magazine, Chief Dan Agbese, is a great loss to the media industry, Nigeria, and his family and friends. He will be greatly missed,” Sanwo-Olu said.

“He was a bold, courageous, and uncompromising journalist, editor, columnist, and publisher who made significant positive impacts during his lifetime, contributing meaningfully to the growth and development of journalism in Nigeria.”

The Governor highlighted Agbese’s illustrious career, noting his seminal contributions as Editor of The Nigeria Standard and New Nigerian newspapers; General Manager of Radio Benue, Makurdi; and later Editor-in-Chief and co-founder of the groundbreaking Newswatch magazine, which reshaped investigative journalism in Nigeria.

“Chief Dan Agbese was a veteran journalist and author, renowned for his seminal contributions to journalism and for his satirical columns in many publications,” he added.

Sanwo-Olu noted that Agbese’s legacy endures through the many journalists he trained, mentored, and inspired, many of whom now occupy leadership positions across various sectors.

“On behalf of the Lagos State Government, I sympathize with the Agbese family of the Ikpilogwu clan of Agila District, Ado Local Government Area of Benue State, especially the widow, Chief Rose Agbese, and the children of the deceased over the loss of the patriarch of the family,” he said.

“I also commiserate with the deceased’s friends, colleagues, and the media industry in Nigeria over the passing of this veteran and accomplished journalist. I pray that God will grant Dan Agbese eternal rest and give those he left behind the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”

Chief Dan Agbese is remembered as one of Nigeria’s most influential journalists and a towering figure who helped shape modern media practice in the country.