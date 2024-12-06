Sanwo-Olu Mourns Muyideen Bello

Share

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has mourned the passing of renowned Islamic scholar and preacher, Sheikh Alhaji Muyideen Ajani Bello.

Governor Sanwo-Olu described the death of Sheikh Bello, who died at the age of 84 on Friday, as a great loss to the country, particularly the Muslim community.

In a statement issued on Friday by Mr Gboyega Akosile, his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Governor Sanwo-Olu said the late Sheikh Bello left an indelible mark on the Muslim community and his followers across the world, and he would be sorely missed.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also condoled with the deceased’s family, Muslim faithful, friends and Muslim community across the country over the demise of the renowned Islamic cleric.

He said: “Sheikh Alhaji Muyideen Ajani Bello lived a fulfilled life. He dedicated his life to the service of the people and the propagation of Islam. His death is a great loss, but we are consoled by the good life that he lived and the legacy that he left behind.

“On behalf of my family, the people and the Government of Lagos State, I commiserate with the immediate family, friends, associates and the entire Muslim community over the passing of elder statesman and Islamic scholar, Sheikh Alhaji Muyideen Ajani Bello, who passed away at the age of 84 years

“The late Sheikh Alhaji Muyideen Ajani Bello would be remembered for his great sacrifice and commitment to the propagation of Islam, honesty, dignity, harmony and moral development of our people.

“I pray that Allah grants the repose of the late Sheikh Alhaji Muyideen Ajani Bello Aljannah Firdaus and grants the deceased family and loved ones the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

