Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has expressed deep condolences to his Ondo State counterpart, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the State Government, and the people of the State over the tragic loss of Hon. Tayo Oluwatuyi, Secretary to the Ondo State Government (SSG).

In a statement issued on Saturday, Governor Sanwo-Olu described the late Oluwatuyi as a dedicated public servant and patriot who committed his life to the development of Ondo State.

“Hon. Tayo Oluwatuyi was a dedicated public servant and former Chairman of the Akure South Local Government Area, who passionately served the State and its people.

“His patriotism and commitment to the growth of Ondo State will always be cherished,” Sanwo-Olu wrote.

It would be recalled that Hon. Tayo Oluwatuyi tragically passed away due to severe injuries sustained in a road accident while traveling to Ibadan.

His untimely death has left a void in Ondo State’s leadership and among the people he diligently served.

Governor Sanwo-Olu offered prayers for the eternal repose of Oluwatuyi’s soul and strength for his family, friends, and colleagues in this difficult time.

The late Hon. Oluwatuyi, popularly known as “Tuykana,” was a respected leader who previously served as Chairman of Akure South Local Government Area before his appointment as SSG.

His tenure was marked by his unwavering commitment to good governance, community development, and the welfare of the people of Ondo State especially Akure South Local Government.

This loss has been deeply felt across the state, with many remembering Oluwatuyi for his humility, passion, and dedication to public service.

Tributes have continued to pour in, reflecting his impact and legacy.

