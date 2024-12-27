Sanwo-Olu Mourns Jigawa Gov’s Mother, Son Death

Share

On Friday, Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, of Lagos State sends his deep condolences to Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi, over the tragic loss of his eldest son, Abdulwahab Namadi, and his mother, Hajiya Maryam Namadi.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Abdulwahab lost his life in a car accident on Thursday, December 26, while Hajiya Maryam passed away on Wednesday, December 25 following an illness.

Reacting to the tragic incident, in a statement issues by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, Sanwo-Olu described the dual losses as heart-wrenching and extended his heartfelt sympathies to the Namadi family and the people of Jigawa State.

Sanwo-Olu urged the Namadi family and the people of Jigawa to remain steadfast in their faith during this challenging period.

READ ALSO

The statement reads, “No doubt, the death of a loved one is profoundly painful and often beyond comprehension. However, as people of faith, we must accept it as the will of Almighty God who gives and takes.

“On behalf of my family, the people, and the government of Lagos State, I extend my deepest condolences to my brother Governor, Umar Namadi, his wife, the siblings of the deceased, and the entire Namadi family over the irreplaceable loss of Abdulwahab.

“We also commiserate with the Governor and the people of Jigawa State on the demise of Hajiya Maryam Namadi. Her passing, alongside that of Abdulwahab, is indeed a heavy blow for the family and the state.”

“We join you in prayers for the repose of the souls of Hajiya Maryam and Abdulwahab Namadi. May Almighty Allah grant them Al-Jannah Firdaus and provide the family with the strength and courage to endure this profound loss.”

Share

Please follow and like us: