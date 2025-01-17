Sanwo-Olu Mourns GAC Member, Sunny Ajose

Share

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has mourned the passing of the former Head of Service and member of the Gov – ernance Advisory Council (GAC), Chief Akinsanya Sunny Ajose.

The governor described the death of the All Progressives Congress (APC) apex leader in Badagry as a great loss to Lagos State, particularly the ruling party, considering his unique position as a retired public servant and one of the great mobilisers in the ruling party.

Sanwo-Olu, who also commiserated with GAC members, leaders, and members of APC in Lagos State, particularly in Badagry Division, said the demise of Ajose has created a vacuum in the ruling party.

Ajose, the Head of Service during President Bola Tinubu’s tenure as governor of Lagos State and former Deputy Chairman of the APC in Lagos, died after a brief illness on Wednesday at 78 years.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, yesterday, described Chief Ajose as a seasoned administrator, a passionate leader, and a respected politician who served his people in Badagry, the ruling party, and Lagos State meritoriously during his lifetime.

Share

Please follow and like us: