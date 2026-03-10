Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has expressed deep sorrow over the death of former national team coach, Chief Festus Adegboye Onigbinde, describing his passing as a major loss to Nigeria and the football community.

Onigbinde, who led Nigeria to the 2002 FIFA World Cup in Japan and South Korea, reportedly died on Monday at the age of 88.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, the governor described the late football tactician as a legend who made immense contributions to the growth of Nigerian football.

Sanwo-Olu said Onigbinde, a native of Modakeke, Osun State, distinguished himself as one of Nigeria’s most respected football coaches and administrators.

“The death of Chief Festus Adegboye Onigbinde is a painful loss to the country. Nigeria has lost a legend and national icon. He was one of the best Nigerian coaches in football history. He was a highly respected Nigerian soccer tactician and served as a CAF and FIFA Technical Instructor for many years,” the statement read.

The governor recalled that Onigbinde served Nigeria with dedication during his tenure as coach of the Green Eagles between 1982 and 1984, leading the team to the final of the 1984 Africa Cup of Nations.

Sanwo-Olu also noted that the late coach achieved remarkable success at the club level, including guiding Shooting Stars Sports Club of Ibadan to the final of the Africa Club Champions Cup in 1984.

According to him, Onigbinde’s experience and leadership were again called upon when he was appointed to lead the Super Eagles during the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

“He was a respected football icon and leader who made positive impacts during his lifetime. He would be sorely missed,” the governor said.

Sanwo-Olu extended his heartfelt condolences to the Onigbinde family, the Osun State Government, the Nigerian Football Federation, and football lovers across the country. He also urged the family, friends, and colleagues of the late coach to accept his passing as the will of God.

“I pray to God for eternal peace for the late Chief Adegboye Onigbinde and grant the family, friends, and football fans the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” the governor added.