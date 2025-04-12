Sanwo-Olu Mourns Ex-Super Eagles Coach, Christian Chukwu

Share

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has mourned the death of former Super Eagles coach, Christian Chukwu, describing it as a painful loss to the nation, especially to football lovers.

In a statement issued on Saturday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, Governor Sanwo-Olu paid tribute to Chukwu, the captain of the Green Eagles who led Nigeria to victory at the 1980 African Nations Cup, describing him as a legend.

The Governor also described the death of the national icon, who served Nigeria both as a player and a coach, as a significant loss to the country.

He extended his heartfelt condolences to the Chukwu family, the Enugu State Government, and the Nigeria Football Federation on the passing of the former Enugu Rangers player.

Governor Sanwo-Olu noted that Chukwu, fondly known as “Chairman,” would be sorely missed, urging his family, friends, colleagues, and fans to accept his death as the will of God.

He said: “The death of Christian Chukwu is a painful loss to the country. Nigeria has lost a legend and a national icon. He was one of the greatest Nigerian players and coaches in football history.

“He served Nigeria passionately as captain of the national team, then known as the Green Eagles, from 1974 to 1980.

“He made history as the first Nigerian captain to lift the African Nations Cup trophy after a 3–0 victory over Algeria in the 1980 final.

“Christian Chukwu also coached the Super Eagles and later served as General Manager and Chief Executive Officer of Rangers International F.C., the club he once played for. He was also a former coach of the Kenya national team.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu prayed for the peaceful repose of Christian Chukwu’s soul and asked God to grant his family, friends, and football fans the strength to bear the irreplaceable loss.

