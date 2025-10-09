Sanwo-Olu Mourns Ex-Nigerian High Commissioner To UK, Kolade

Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has expressed deep sorrow over the death of former Nigerian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Dr. Christopher Kolade, describing his passing as a monumental loss to Nigeria.

Dr. Kolade, an elder statesman, accomplished broadcaster, and renowned boardroom leader, died on Thursday morning at the age of 92.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, Governor Sanwo-Olu described Dr. Kolade’s passing as the end of an era, noting that the nation has lost one of its most respected diplomats, educators, and advocates of integrity and corporate governance.

He said Dr. Kolade’s exceptional record of service, as a distinguished teacher, broadcaster, technocrat, and administrator left an indelible mark on Nigeria’s public and private sectors.

Sanwo-Olu highlighted his leadership roles as Chief Executive and Chairman of Cadbury Nigeria Plc, and later as Nigeria’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, as examples of his excellence and commitment.

“On behalf of my family, the government, and the people of Lagos State, we celebrate the departure of a legend and doyen of the boardroom, Dr. Christopher Kolade, who made a positive and lasting impact during his lifetime,” the governor said.

“The legacy of Dr. Kolade cannot be forgotten because of the remarkable influence he had through his extraordinary life of service to humanity, his community, and our dear country.

He served passionately with integrity and honour and was indeed a blessing to his generation,” Sanwo-Olu added.

The governor prayed for the repose of Dr. Kolade’s soul and comfort for his family, friends, and associates.

“I commiserate with his family members, friends, and associates over the death of the elder statesman. May God grant them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” he said.