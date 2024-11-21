Sanwo-Olu Mourns EX-New Telegraph Deputy Editor, Dapo Sotuminu

Share

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has mourned the death of veteran journalist, Mr Dapo Sotuminu, describing his passing as a great and painful loss to the deceased family, colleagues, and the media industry.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued on Thursday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Gboyega Akosile described his death as “heartbreaking”. He said the late Sotuminu, a former Deputy Sports Editor with New Telegraph Newspapers made a positive impact in the media profession, especially sports reporting, for many decades.

“The death of Dapo Sotuminu was heartbreaking, considering his contribution to journalism. It is a great loss to the media industry, and he will be greatly missed.

“He made lots of positive impact during his lifetime, contributing meaningfully to the growth and development of journalism in Nigeria as well as sports at the state and federal levels,” he said.

The Governor, while commiserating with the Lagos State chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), the late Sotuminu’s family, associates, and colleagues, prayed that God would grant the deceased eternal life.

