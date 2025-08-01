Sanwo-Olu Mourns Ex-Lagos Lawmaker, Akande

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has mourned the passing of a former member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Victor Akande, who died on Wednesday.

The governor described the death of Akande, a lawyer who represented Ojo State Constituency I during the Eighth and Ninth Assemblies, as a shocking and devastating loss to him personally and the people of Ojo and Lagos State.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, yesterday, commiserated with the deceased’s family, friends, and political associates, especially in the Ojo Constituency I, where the late Akande represented for eight years.

He said: “On behalf of my family, the state government, and the people of Lagos State, I mourn the passing of Hon. Victor Akande. The news of his death came as a shock to me.

It was a great loss to his family, our party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), the people of Ojo and Lagos State at large.