Sanwo-Olu Mourns Ex-Aide, Abdulraheem Owokoniran

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has expressed sadness over the death of his former Senior Special Assistant on Works and Infrastructure, Abdulraheem Owokoniran.

He described him as a young Nigerian politician with great ideas about nation-building and development.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in a condolence message signed by Mr Gboyega Akosile, his Chief Press Secretary on Sunday, also described Owokoniran’s death as a rude shock.

Former aide to the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, and former aspirant in the All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Representatives Surulere Federal Constituency by-election primary, Owokoniran reportedly died in the United Kingdom last weekend.

Governor Sanwo-olu added that the deceased was a strong party man and advocate of masses-oriented programs.

This was as he sympathised with his Special Adviser on Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Mr Idris Aregbe, who is a younger brother to the late Owokoniran.

The Governor also condoled with immediate family, friends, and political associates of the departed, as well as the Lagos APC and the entire people of Surulere.

He said: “I am saddened by the death of one of our trusted party members in Lagos APC, Abdulraheem Owokoniran. He was a loyal party man and a committed Democrat.

“He was an extremely loyal and great politician who did his best for our party. He served Lagos State passionately during his tenure as Senior Special Assistant on Works and Infrastructure by contributing his quota to the growth and development of Lagos State.

“Abdulraheem Owokoniran would be missed by the entire political class, particularly the people of Surulere, Lagos APC, and the state as a whole. I pray that God will grant the soul of the beloved Abdulraheem Owokoniran eternal rest in Aljannah Firdaus and grant his immediate family the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.”