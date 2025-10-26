Sanwo-Olu Mourns DPO Festac Town, Matilda Ngbaronye

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has expressed deep sorrow over the sudden passing of the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Festac Town Division, Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Matilda Ngbaronye, describing her death as a colossal and irreplaceable loss.

CSP Ngbaronye reportedly died on Friday following complications from surgery at a private hospital in Lagos.

In a statement issued on Sunday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, Governor Sanwo-Olu commiserated with the Police Service Commission, the Lagos State Police Command, her family, friends, and the Festac community over the sad incident.

He described the late officer as a respected and committed policewoman who exemplified professionalism and dedication in service to the state and the nation.

“The death of the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Festac Town Division, Lagos State, Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Matilda Ngbaronye, who reportedly passed away on Friday following complications from surgery at a private hospital in Lagos, was a colossal and irreplaceable loss,” the Governor said.

“Late CSP Ngbaronye was a dedicated, committed and professional police officer who devoted her life to the service of the Nigeria Police Force. She served passionately, and her record in various positions reflected integrity, diligence, and commitment to duty.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu extended his heartfelt condolences to Ngbaronye’s family and loved ones, praying that God grants them the strength to bear the loss and that her soul rests in peace.

“On behalf of my family, the government and the people of Lagos State, I express my heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, associates, Lagos Police Command and the Police Service Commission. I pray that God will give them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss and grant CSP Matilda Ngbaronye eternal rest,” he said.