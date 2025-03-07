Sanwo-Olu Mourns Doyin Okupe

Share

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has mourned the passing of Doyin Okupe, former Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to President Olusegun Obasanjo and Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs to President Goodluck Jonathan, describing him as an accomplished politician and media strategist.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Okupe, a physician turned politician, who also co-founded Royal Cross Medical Centre passed away in the early hours of Friday, March 7, at the age of 72.

In a statement issued on Friday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, Governor Sanwo-Olu said Okupe, the Director-General of Peter Obi’s 2023 Presidential Campaign and former National Publicity Secretary of the National Republican Convention (NRC), was an accomplished politician known for his bold positions and unfiltered opinions on political and national issues.

Sanwo-Olu, who is the Chairman of the South-West Governors Forum, also commiserated with his Ogun State counterpart, Dapo Abiodun, over the passing of one of the political icons in the State.

He said: “On behalf of my family, the people, and the government of Lagos, I mourn the passing of a renowned political and media strategist and former presidential aide, Dr Doyin Okupe.

“Dr. Okupe was an accomplished politician and strategist who had been involved and played an active role in Nigeria’s politics for over three decades.

“He was actively involved during the Third Republic as the National Publicity Secretary of the National Republican Convention (NRC).

He also served passionately as Special Assistant to President Olusegun Obasanjo; Senior Special Assistant to President Goodluck Jonathan, and Publicist for Senator Bukola Saraki and Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

“As a medical doctor, Okupe also impacted many lives positively in his chosen profession.

“He worked in both public and private hospitals in different parts of Nigeria before co-founding Royal Cross Medical Centre in the Obalende area of Lagos State.

“Dr Doyin Okupe’s departure is a great loss to Nigeria, particularly the political class. I pray that Almighty God grants his soul eternal rest and his family, friends and associates the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

